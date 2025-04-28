Listen To Win: Jason Aldean: Full Throttle Tour

The five-time Grammy Award nominee has had nine No. 1s on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and has toured with genre heavyweights Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, and Kenny Chesney. Following Aldean’s 2005 self-titled debut album, he broke through with 2009’s Wide Open and its two triple-platinum singles, “She’s Country” and ”Big Green Tractor.” He ascended to mainstream success with 2010’s quadruple-platinum My Kinda Party, which is home to his career-highest Billboard Hot 100 single “Dirt Road Anthem.” Upon releasing Night Train in 2012, Aldean kicked off a four-album streak atop the Billboard 200 chart that ran through 2018’s Rearview Town. In 2019, Aldean was named Artist of the Decade at the ACM Awards. He has also earned three consecutive Entertainer of the Year awards at the ACMs, and numerous accolades at the CMT Music Awards. Aldean has continued to lead by example into the next decade with his ambitious two-part tenth album Macon, Georgia (released in 2022) and 2023's Highway Desperado.