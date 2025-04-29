First Blueberry Festival Coming to Lee Civic Center This May

North Fort Myers will welcome its first Blueberry Festival at the Lee Civic Center. The two-day event runs May 3-4, 2025.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. both days. Tickets are $7 for adults, and kids 2 and younger can get in free. Visitors can also snag discounted tickets online or by bringing food donations for the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

"It's a great way to have some family fun and not break the bank," said Buckler Promotions Inc. Event Manager June Font to the Cape Coral Breeze. "We try to keep it at a low price point, so everyone can come and have some fun. There is pretty much something for everyone."

Free shows pack the schedule throughout each day. Watch trained dogs flip through the air at noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. Young guests can join contests every 30 minutes, from hoop games to sack races. Winners take home $5 in blueberry bucks for vendor treats.

Kids will find bounce houses, rock painting stations, and friendly farm animals to pet. Thrill-seekers can climb aboard monster trucks for $10 rides. "That is a hit. There's an extra fee for this, but worth the payment. It's a very long ride," Font said.

Sweet-toothed visitors can taste exotic Dubai Chocolate Berries drizzled with pistachio sauce or bite into fresh blueberry fudge. The menu includes cold drinks, wine, and classic berry shortcake. Local growers will sell fresh-picked berries straight from their farms.

Test your aim at axe throwing, take a pony ride, or watch competitors stuff their faces during the pie-eating showdown. Parents can enter babies under 2 years old in the Berry Cute Baby Contest.