New Starbucks Drive-Thru Creates Traffic Worries During Chick-fil-A Makeover in Southwest Florida

Rebecca Allen
Customers line up in a drive thru at a Starbucks store
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Residents are concerned about traffic once a new Starbucks opens in Southwest Florida. This location will be the area's first drive-thru-only restaurant. Beginning May 1, the Chick-fil-A at Six Mile Cypress and Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers will also temporarily close for renovations.

The back-to-back changes near the Walmart shopping center have sparked concerns. "It's congested, it doesn't move. It just doesn't move," a local told WINK News.

Staff in nearby stores predict chaos once both spots start serving. "The whole drive-thru thing they have going on for the Starbucks, I don't think it's a good idea. Cause you see, right over there at the Chick-fil-A, once it hits dinner rush hour, it's an absolute nightmare. To get through here. People have to go around the Walmart. I don't think it's a good idea whatsoever," said Jack Neel, another local.

Neel warns of safety risks ahead. "It's just going to make things even more cluttered and a lot more road rage, I can guarantee it. We're probably going to have a lot more collisions," he added.

The rapid growth worries locals too. "The way it's growing around here, it's only going to get busier," said Hector Hernandez from a nearby neighborhood.

City files show the Starbucks build is nearly done at 83%. No opening date has been set for the coffee spot.

