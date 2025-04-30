If you like trying new menu items at McDonald's, chicken strips are back at locations in Southwest Florida.

I love when restaurants offer limited time menu items. But I always find that those items are the ones I love the most so it's a bummer when the limited time runs out. One of the things I loved at McDonald's years ago were the Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Tenders. It was during Covid that they were pulled from menus and it wasn't until this week that McDonald's offered tenders on the menu. But I tried the new ones yesterday and these may be even better than before.

Chicken Strips Are Back At McDonald's In Southwest Florida

Just this week a new menu item launched at McDonald's: McCrispy Strips. The official launch date is May 5, but I found them yesterday at the McDonald's in San Carlos Park. These tenders are breaded, seasoned with black pepper and made with 100% white meal. I got them with the new Creamy Chili sauce and they were delicious. I think with any of the sauces they'd be good. Next time I may try them with the honey mustard, ranch or the spicy buffalo to kick it up a notch. They come in 3 or 4 pieces, but they're pretty big so with some fries on the side, they make for a great meal. And if you end up loving it, no need to worry about this being limited time. The restaurant has said this is a new permanent addition to the menu.

Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's said in a press release: "The demand for chicken strips has been remarkable to see across the industry, so we knew we had to deliver something so craveable that it was worth the wait. We took our time, listened to our fans and created a product we knew they would crave. And the best part is we're just getting started."