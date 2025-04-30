Final Sanibel Beach Back in Business After Multiple Devastating Hurricanes

ContestsEvents
Rebecca Allen
Sanibel Lighthouse Sanibel, FL.
Brian Tietz

After months of closure, Turner Beach opened its shores on April 28, 2025. All Sanibel beach parks are now open to visitors for the first time since Hurricanes Ian, Helene, and Milton struck.

"This has a lot of significance because this is the last beach to open since that last round of storms we had last summer and fall. We feel like we've reached this milestone," said Eric Jackson, City of Sanibel's Public Information Officer, to Fox 4 News.

Workers toiled through harsh conditions to clear paths and fix access points. Jackson noted their determination: "There was a lot of work to be done along the roadway here in clearing this. Through our partnership with the county, we all work together to try to clear these roads and get these things back to normal."

For now, visitors will find portable restrooms across the Blind Pass bridge. Plans call for permanent restrooms in upcoming renovations.

