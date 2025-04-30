ContestsEvents
J-Hope Updates ARMY on BTS Reunion

Yvette Delacruz
J-Hope performs onstage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest wearing a white sweater and a matching fedora hat
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images

J-Hope giving us ARMY some hope! Just when we’re surviving off crumbs of any news about BTS, we receive this update from Hobi himself. And yes, we’re already checking our vacation leaves if we have enough days to fly off to South Korea when they announce a reunion concert.  

In a recent interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe (via Teen Vogue), J-Hope teases about looking forward to the other members finishing their military service and for them to “get together and talk about what BTS can do in the future.” Excuse us, while we hyperventilate. 

J-Hope: “It’s Going to be a Massive Energy” 

J-Hope is the second BTS member to finish his military service after Jin, who is now busy preparing to release his second solo album, Echo, on May 16 and preparing for his solo tour starting on June 28 and ending on August 10. RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jung Kook are still completing their military services but are expected to finish in June.  

Hobi said at the thought of the seven of them together again, “It’s going to be a massive energy.” 

However, fans might have to wait a little more. In March, HYBE CEO Lee Jae Sang said that the process of a comeback, especially with a group who is as popular as BTS, needs extensive planning. The CEO explained that BTS “will need time for preparation and production before resuming activities. The company is also preparing by discussing with top-tier composers, but the artists themselves need time for deliberation and preparation.” 

He added, “Typically, the process involves working on songs, releasing an album, and then going on tour. However, since BTS has already risen to the level of global top artists, they are continuously discussing their vision and their 'next' phase. It is necessary to consider and align with this direction carefully.” 

This is understandable, especially since the members have embarked on solo projects, both before and after their military service. According to J-Hope, they’ve each “refined our unique identities as each of us works on our own music, releases solo projects, and does our own thing.” Still, he’s looking forward to the seven of them “coming together as BTS,” bringing with them identities “which have taken shape in various ways.” 

J-Hope is currently on his Hope on the Stage tour, which is set to wrap up on June 1 in Osaka, Japan. 

