Lorde and Over 50 More Artists Drop New Music as Spring Release Season Hits Its Peak

There were a variety of different styles of music released April 25. NPR had a list of highlights to celebrate on New Music Friday, where the new music is broad in its genres and themes.

Lorde returns with the synth-pop anthem "What Was That," reflecting on past relationships and showcasing an emotionally charged electro-pop sound.

The album, Weirdo, by Emma-Jean Thackray creatively blends elements of jazz, house, and rock that dive into themes of grief and selfhood. It represents the journey of ups and downs by an autistic musician with all of the differences that entail, and forms a remarkable musical take on the jazz fusion genre.

Fly Anakin's The Forever Dream is notable for its self-reflective lyrics and distinct style that firmly established him in hip-hop. The album showcases many collaborators and the spectrum of his lyricism.

Nate Sib's experimental pop track "Keep It Up" emphasizes his growing vocal confidence and innovative sound, contributing to the dynamic range of this week's releases.

Benson Boone's romantic pop song "Mystical Magical" celebrates love amid uncertainty. The track secured 39% of the vote in a Billboard poll, making it the favorite release of the week among fans. He debuted the song during his Coachella set earlier this month.

Ray Vaughn releases the first album entitled The Good, The Bad, and The Dollar Menu as an artist. This album is a personal piece about the financial strain many artists have had to cope with and their mental health. It mediates on scarcity, leveling up, and the many issues in between. Ray Vaughn collaborated with amazing artists, and their efforts should be recognized.

Flo Milli celebrates her child's birth with the release of "Gripper," featuring T-Pain. The track blends nostalgia with modern themes. It cleverly samples T-Pain's timeless hit "I'm N Luv (Wit A Stripper)," showcasing Flo's signature style alongside a fresh verse from T-Pain.