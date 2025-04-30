ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Naples Hosts Inflatable 5K Race at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in May 2025

Get pumped for an awesome bouncy adventure at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. On May 17, 2025, Naples turns into a giant playground with twelve huge inflatable obstacles. The cool part?…

Diana Beasley
Great Inflatable 5K

Get pumped for an awesome bouncy adventure at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. On May 17, 2025, Naples turns into a giant playground with twelve huge inflatable obstacles. The cool part? You'll bounce, crawl, and jump through each obstacle not once, but twice.

The fun kicks off at 9:00 AM at 3940 City Gate Blvd. You can pick from three start times - 9 AM, 10 AM, or 11 AM. Each group is limited to 150 people, so you won't get stuck waiting in long lines.

If you're at least 42 inches tall, you're good to go! While the full course is 3.1 miles, you can opt for a shorter 1.55-mile route and still hit all the obstacles. Don't worry about racing - though there are clocks at the finish line if you want to track your time.

For $45, you'll get a cool medal, your pick of a sweat-wicking shirt in red, yellow, or blue with local designs, plus a cold drink at the finish line.

The complex is run by Collier County, with Sports Facilities Companies managing it. Tourist taxes help keep everything running smoothly. After you finish, you can grab some food from the food trucks and browse local vendor booths.

Going through each obstacle twice creates over 20 different challenges. This clever setup makes things more fun while keeping the course from getting too crowded.

Whether you're a speed demon or just want to take it easy, this course works for everyone. With no official timing, groups can enjoy the bouncy obstacles at whatever pace feels right.

5kFamilyNaplesParadise Coast Sports Complex
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
Buc-ee’s Files Plans for Port Charlotte Travel Center Along I-75
Local NewsBuc-ee’s Files Plans for Port Charlotte Travel Center Along I-75Diana Beasley
Chicken Strips Are Back At McDonald's In Southwest Florida
Local NewsChicken Strips Are Back At McDonald’s In Southwest FloridaMarija
Customers line up in a drive thru at a Starbucks store
Local NewsNew Starbucks Drive-Thru Creates Traffic Worries During Chick-fil-A Makeover in Southwest FloridaRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect