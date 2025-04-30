Naples Hosts Inflatable 5K Race at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in May 2025

Get pumped for an awesome bouncy adventure at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. On May 17, 2025, Naples turns into a giant playground with twelve huge inflatable obstacles. The cool part? You'll bounce, crawl, and jump through each obstacle not once, but twice.

The fun kicks off at 9:00 AM at 3940 City Gate Blvd. You can pick from three start times - 9 AM, 10 AM, or 11 AM. Each group is limited to 150 people, so you won't get stuck waiting in long lines.

If you're at least 42 inches tall, you're good to go! While the full course is 3.1 miles, you can opt for a shorter 1.55-mile route and still hit all the obstacles. Don't worry about racing - though there are clocks at the finish line if you want to track your time.

For $45, you'll get a cool medal, your pick of a sweat-wicking shirt in red, yellow, or blue with local designs, plus a cold drink at the finish line.

The complex is run by Collier County, with Sports Facilities Companies managing it. Tourist taxes help keep everything running smoothly. After you finish, you can grab some food from the food trucks and browse local vendor booths.

Going through each obstacle twice creates over 20 different challenges. This clever setup makes things more fun while keeping the course from getting too crowded.