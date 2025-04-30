Thermostat Battle: Florida Man Loses His Cool and His Freedom

So this 87-year-old guy in Florida just got arrested for putting hands on his 85-year-old wife... over the thermostat. Yeah. She tried to turn the AC down, and he straight up pushed her into a wall. Cops came, locked him up for domestic battery, and now he’s facing felony charges. All because he wanted it cooler in the house.

Let me be real: that ain’t funny. That’s not a "crazy old couple" story. That’s just sad. No matter how long you’ve been with someone, you never put your hands on them. Over anything. But especially not over a few degrees on a thermostat.

Now here’s where it hits home — not the violence, but the battle over the temperature. I live that every day with my co-host Marija. I’m always run hot. Like, I could walk into a freezer and that is my happy place. But Marija? She’s cold 24/7. Blanket on her legs, hoodie on like it’s the middle of December even when it’s June.

So yeah, the struggle is real. But I’ve learned something that Florida man clearly didn’t: It's important to make those around you comfortable.

Thermostat Comfort:

When Marija's cold, it's not like she starts complaining or making a big deal — she just gets quiet, bundles up, and it’s hard for me to hear her with that scarf around her face. Plus, I can tell she’s really NOT comfortable. And honestly, that’s enough for me.

So I’ve learned to just roll with it. Let her set the temp how she needs it. I’ve got my own tricks — cold drinks, fans, maybe when no one’s looking, sneak into that one room in the building that they keep at 60 degrees.. I like that room. It’s like a mini Arctic vacation.

And really, if you’re getting heated about the thermostat — really heated — Like today's Florida man? Maybe it’s not about the temperature at all. Maybe it’s about control. And that’s where people mess up. That Florida guy? He didn’t just lose his cool. He forgot what being comfortable together means.