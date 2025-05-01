Reading Is the New Playground This Summer in Lee County

You ever try to entertain a kid for more than five minutes? It’s like trying to keep a puppy from chewing the couch. That’s why I’m a big believer in the “keep ‘em busy, keep ‘em happy” philosophy. And nothing keeps my daughter more entertained (and honestly, smarter) than a trip to our local library here in Lee County.

Now I’d love to say I came up with this genius idea all by myself, but I gotta give credit where it’s due—Marija told me to get her a library card. And let me tell you, best decision I didn't make. My daughter’s been hooked ever since. I swear, we walk into that library and she acts like she’s shopping for treasure. She picks out two or three books a week and devours them faster than I eat pizza. And this summer? The library’s taking things to a whole new level.

It’s called the 2025 Summer Reading Program, and the theme is “Color Our World.” It runs from June 2 to August 2, and it’s totally free. And yeah, it’s for all ages—so even us grownups can get in on the fun. Whether your kid’s still in diapers, a teen glued to their phone, or somewhere in between, there’s something for everybody.

Reading Missions:

You can join in through the READsquared app (super easy to use), where kids can log their reading time, knock out creative little “missions,” and earn points. Or if you’re more old-school, they’ve got coloring sheet challenges at the library too. You read, you color, you win. That’s it. Simple and fun.

And did I mention the prizes? Everyone who participates has a shot at winning cool stuff like books and art supplies. Plus, every kid or teen that visits the library this summer gets a free book—while supplies last. That alone is worth the trip.

Oh, and it’s not just about reading—there’ll be kickoff parties, magic shows, music, science experiments, art workshops, and all kinds of fun events all summer long. All completely free.

So if you're a parent in Lee County looking for something to do with the kids that won’t break the bank or melt their brains—this is it. Check out www.leelibrary.net/summer for the full scoop.