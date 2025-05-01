Southwest Florida Reveals 22 Events Coming to Town in May 2025

This May brings a wave of art, music, and shows to Southwest Florida. Naples, Fort Myers, and Marco Island will host 22 events that mix local talent with big names.

Rock stars Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo picked Fort Myers as their one South Florida stop and will perform at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall on May 2.

At Bonita Bay Club, 250 tennis stars will compete for a $100,000 prize at the FineMark Women's Pro Tennis Championship on May 4.

From May 5 to July 1, Marco Island Center for the Arts teams up with Miami's Museum of Contemporary Art of the Americas, putting 15 Hispanic artists in the spotlight. The Norris Center adds its own Latin American art display, running through summer's end.

The Fort Myers Film Festival marks 15 years of indie films May 14-18, lighting up screens across Lee County. That same week, Gulfshore Opera breaks new ground with band shows in five cities.

Theater fans can catch The Hallelujah Girls at The Naples Players' new Kizzie Theater from May 7 to May 25. Fresh face Landon

Comedy queen Wanda Sykes breaks her six-year tour silence in Fort Myers on May 17.