Fans Surprised by Christina Aguilera in Her Recent Photoshoot

It’s official: Christina Aguilera has joined a very exclusive club of “Celebs Who Found the Fountain of Youth.” After her latest jaw-dropping photoshoot hit the internet, fans are doing triple takes, and maybe even googling “undetectable plastic surgeries."

Xtina is out here looking like she released 1999's “Genie in a Bottle” yesterday, and the internet is losing its mind. We’re not sure what timeline we’re in, but apparently, it’s the one where Aguilera is aging backwards while we’re just hoping our eye cream will eventually erase our wrinkles.

Christina Aguilera in Her Recent Photoshoot with Carcy Magazine

Her recent photoshoot has generated considerable buzz because of her youthful appearance. One social media user commented on the pop star’s photo, “what in the time travel!” Another wrote, “Her ability to look younger every time I see her should be studied. She’s literally aging backwards and looks so stunning.” While another referred to the singer-songwriter's youthful look as “Benjamin Buttoning.”

In a TikTok last year by Dr. Prem Tripathi, a facial plastic surgeon, he said that, “What people are doing to their face in the next year is going to blow you away, because we are entering the undetectable era.” He added that it’s “the time in aesthetics that we've all hoped for and waited for, where the procedures that people are having done to their face are not detectable.”

In an interview with USA Today, dermatologist and surgeon Dr. Anthony Rossi said, “It's not just undetectable; it's understated.” Rossi, who also hosts the podcast Give Good Face: Clean Clinical Science, also mentioned that the procedure is “very minimalistic, but with improvements, and so it's not this over-the-top, in-your-face, big cheeks, frozen face. It's really more subtle. It's really nice and refined. I love it. I think New York has been like that for a while, and now other areas are catching up with it.”

Dermatologist Dr. Brooke Jeffy, however, hoped that people understand that undetectable plastic surgery not only means going under the knife, but also adopting a healthier lifestyle.