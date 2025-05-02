Listen To Win: Sal Vulcano at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Best known as co-creator, executive producer, and star of the hit series Impractical Jokers, Sal Vulcano is taking the stage solo with his new national stand-up tour, the EVERYTHING’S FINE TOUR, kicking off Fall 2024 after selling out over 60 markets on his last run, including venues like The Beacon Theatre and The Ryman Auditorium. His 2024 debut comedy special TERRIFIED quickly surpassed 1 million views and is on pace to double that. Sal also co-hosts the popular podcasts Hey Babe! with Chris Distefano and Taste Buds with Joe DeRosa through his No Presh Podcast Network. Alongside his Impractical Jokers co-stars, Sal has sold out major arenas including Madison Square Garden and London’s O2 Arena, with over 1.5 million tickets sold since 2013. The show, now on TBS and heading into its 12th season in 2025, has nearly 300 episodes and 13 international versions. Sal recently launched Bad Woods Entertainment with a first-look deal at Warner Discovery—their first series, Foul Play, hosted by NBA star Anthony Davis, airs in 2025.

