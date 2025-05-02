South Seas Resort Makes Comeback After Hurricane Ian With Tarpon Tournament

After three years of closure due to Hurricane Ian's destruction, South Seas Resort will celebrate its grand reopening May 22-25. New amenities have been added to the resort, allowing guests to splash in restored pools, try new dining spots, and enjoy water sports.

The grand reopening coincides with this year's Tarpon Tournament. The second annual tournament benefits nonprofit Folds of Honor, a group that gives scholarships to families who've lost service members and first responders. The previous event funded 40 Lee County scholarships.

"Last year, we were successful in raising $200,000 to support educational scholarships for families who have sacrificed so much for our country and community," said South Seas General Manager Shawn Farrell to Priority Marketing.

Groups of four can join the tournament for $1,000, with proceeds going to Folds of Honor. Other weekend fun includes a kids fishing tournament, a Feed the Fish golf ball drive, and live music.