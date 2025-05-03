The Billboard Hot 100 had numerous big hits and chart-toppers from pop artists, including Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, and John Legend. Music festivals featured headliners such as Noah Kahan, Post Malone, and The Chainsmokers. May is a great month to be outside singing and dancing at spring music festivals, and May 3 delivered high-energy performances.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several chart-toppers on the Billboard Hot 100 on May 3 included these big hits:

1997: The Billboard Hot 100 included "Foolish Games/You Were Meant for Me" by pop/country star Jewel, which peaked at No. 2 and was on the chart for 23 weeks. Paula Cole's soulful song, "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone," was No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 for May 3, and the Spice Girls "Wannabe" dropped slightly after 15 weeks.

The Billboard Hot 100 included "Foolish Games/You Were Meant for Me" by pop/country star Jewel, which peaked at No. 2 and was on the chart for 23 weeks. Paula Cole's soulful song, "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone," was No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 for May 3, and the Spice Girls "Wannabe" dropped slightly after 15 weeks. 2003: The Billboard Hot 100 saw Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey featuring Flipmode Squad's "I Know What You Want" reach No. 7, and King of Pop Justin Timberlake's "Rock Your Body" climb the charts to No. 10.

The Billboard Hot 100 saw Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey featuring Flipmode Squad's "I Know What You Want" reach No. 7, and King of Pop Justin Timberlake's "Rock Your Body" climb the charts to No. 10. 2014: John Legend's love song "All of Me" was No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, with Pharrell Williams' "Happy" at No. 1 and 16 weeks on the charts. Katy Perry and Juicy J's “Dark Horse” started to drop after 31 weeks, and Justin Timberlake's "Not a Bad Thing" climbed from No. 12 to No. 8.

Cultural Milestones

Many musical artists can successfully cross genres as well as perform in front of the camera:

2019: Pop diva Ariana Grande performed at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, with her unique style of pop with electronica vibes. Today, Grande is a mega sensation, with numerous awards, including winning a GRAMMY for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Wizard of Oz musical adaptation, Wicked.

Pop diva Ariana Grande performed at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, with her unique style of pop with electronica vibes. Today, Grande is a mega sensation, with numerous awards, including winning a GRAMMY for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Wizard of Oz musical adaptation, Wicked. 2024: Kane Brown successfully crosses genres with country and pop, and he announced on May 3 that he and dance music artist Marshmello made a new song titled "Miles on It." Brown is known for his philanthropic work and recently received the CRB Artist Humanitarian Award.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Music festivals dominated the scene from coast to coast on May 3, which included the following:

2016: The fourth Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta, Georgia, featured The Lumineers, The 1975, and Walk the Moon, who played their hit song, “Shut Up and Dance.”

The fourth Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta, Georgia, featured The Lumineers, The 1975, and Walk the Moon, who played their hit song, “Shut Up and Dance.” 2024: Fans flocked to Redondo Beach, California, for the BeachLife Festival to see Seal, City and Colour, and Sting.

Fans flocked to Redondo Beach, California, for the BeachLife Festival to see Seal, City and Colour, and Sting. 2024: At the Lovin' Life Music Fest in Charlotte, North Carolina, fans saw Post Malone, Maggie Rogers, and The Chainsmokers, among other pop and cross-genre artists.