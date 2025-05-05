North Fort Myers Homeless Camp Raises Neighborhood Safety Fears

A makeshift shelter near Marx Drive has residents on edge. The site sits between homes and an empty canal, causing unease among property owners in North Fort Myers.

"This issue is getting out of hand," said Loree Brown, who has lived in Fort Myers for six years, to Fox 4. "I'm disgusted with how this area looks."

Deputies from Lee County have started to investigate. Their team, which includes the Community Response Unit and 1st Precinct Command, now works with county staff to tackle the growing problems.

The site caught Brown's attention earlier this year. Within weeks, people without homes had built a small community there. Now trash fills the ground, adding to the worries of those who live nearby.

Brown's calls to police brought no change. "They didn't do anything about it," she said. The streets stayed unwatched by patrol cars.

Having faced life without shelter herself, Brown speaks from experience. Back in 2008, she "stayed with friends, and when that didn't work out, I was under a bridge," Brown said.