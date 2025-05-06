ContestsEvents
A New Alice In Wonderland-Themed Ice Cream Shop Is Now Open In Fort Myers

I’m such a lover of ice cream that I had to get out and try a new Alice in Wonderland-themed ice cream shop that is now open in Fort Myers.

There’s just something magical about eating ice cream. For me, it doesn’t matter if it’s a hot summer day or the middle of winter, that first cold, creamy bite is always pure joy. Ever since I was a kid, ice cream has always been my go-to dessert. Pie, cakes, candy were never for me. But ice cream? It's something I'll never get sick of. And picking a favorite is almost impossible. I've rarely met an ice cream I didn't love. It's like happiness in a bowl. And ice cream is available at the store, there's just something special about going to an ice cream shop. The variety of flavors, the toppings...I love it. And there's a new Alice in Wonderland-themed ice cream shop that is now open in Fort Myers.

Last weekend was the official grand opening of Wonderland Cookie Dough & Ice Cream right at Colonial and Treeline in Fort Myers. I was invited to check it out for their soft opening earlier last week and was so impressed, I'm ready to go back for more. While I do love a good cone, I opted for a sundae choosing a scoop of cinnamon streusel and a scoop of their version of moose tracks. The ice cream is delicious and the decor inside is the absolute cutest.

A New Alice In Wonderland-Themed Ice Cream Shop Is Now Open In Fort MyersMarija/BBGI

In addition to ice cream, they also have a bunch of different kinds of edible cookie dough, plus milkshakes, floats, boba tea and more. One of the drinks I tried and loved was the Cheshire Lemonade that changed color and had edible glitter and a butterfly gummy. Such a fun treat.

@marswfl Found THEE cutest new Alice in Wonderland themed ice cream shop in Fort Myers- Wonderland Cookie Dough & Ice Cream 🍦 From unique flavors to aesthetic vibes—this place is a 10/10. Perfect for your next sweet tooth fix! #NewIceCreamSpot #IceCreamLovers #FoodieFinds #DessertTikTok #HiddenGems #SweetTooth #TikTokEats #FoodieTikTok #IceCreamTime #LocalEats #FoodieAdventure #SummerEats #icecream ♬ Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez) - BLACKPINK

If you want to try a new ice cream spot that's very Instagrammable, check out Wonderland Cookie Dough & Ice Cream.

Find them on Facebook here

Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
