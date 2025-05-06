ContestsEvents
Celebrate Mom With Garramone Plastic Surgery

Diana Beasley

B1039 is celebrating all the Brilliant Beautiful  moms of Southwest Florida this Mother’s Day — with another massive giveaway!

We’ve partnered with Garramone Plastic Surgery to give away a Deluxe Hydrafacial… and every winner is qualified for a $2,500 gift card toward another luxury service.

Because moms don’t just deserve the world — they built it.

Win all week, only on B1039 — Southwest Florida’s #1 Hit Music Station!

CONTEST RULES

Mother's Day
Diana BeasleyEditor
