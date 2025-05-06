Fort Myers Beach Council Set To Look Over 263-Room Hotel Plans as Neighbors Push Back

Town officials will start their first public review of the Arches Bayfront hotel plan this month. The 81-foot building at Moss Marina needs several rule changes and new zoning to move forward.

Plans show a midsize hotel with shops at Old San Carlos Boulevard. This version cuts down the size from an earlier 400-room idea that fell through in 2024.

While the Planning Agency backed the project, they want more green space between the building and the homes. The builders ask to build higher than the rules allow and want fewer parking spots than normal.

"The roads have not gotten any bigger. There is no good access for this size development today. What they are calling a linear park is laughable. It is a required buffer which is going to become a pedestrian highway in our backyards," said Chris Mosteiro, a neighbor of the proposed development, to Fort Myers Beach Talk.

Houses and rental properties on Third Street sit right next to the site. Those who live there fear hotel guests will peer into their private spaces from above.

"My view is of a marina. For 30 years, it's been my view. Now it will be people looking back at us at our homes," said Robin Atwood, who lives near the site.

Plans for a bar worry locals about late-night noise. "If there is a bar, and people are vacationing, there is a loud party," Atwood points out.

Stormwater control and flood risks top the list of technical concerns.