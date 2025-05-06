JOG N JAM Fundraiser Returns to Sanibel-Captiva With Run & Concert

The Sanibel-Captiva FISH group will host its annual JOG N JAM fundraiser. Runners hit the streets at The Community House on Sanibel on Nov. 1, and the community can enjoy a concert on Dec. 6 at Tween Waters Island Resort and Spa.

"We're hoping to top last year's numbers, and with the Ben Allen Band headlining the beach concert, we're expecting a huge crowd and an unforgettable celebration of island spirit and community," said FISH Executive Director Maria Espinoza to Sanibel Captiva.

Athletes can choose a 10K, 5K, or the free Kids Fun Run. Each finisher gets a medal and shirt, while age group champs win special prizes. Kids must sign up even though their run is free.

During the December concert, the Ben Allen Band takes the stage as fireworks light up the beach sky. Guests can buy snacks and drinks, with shuttle service running throughout the night.

Money raised supports islanders through food programs, education, senior care, and emergency aid. Some funds also help with ongoing storm recovery work.

Behind the scenes, workers and volunteers tackle everything from race routes to stage setups. Quick buyers can grab early bird deals on both events right now.

The group seeks business partners to back the cause. "Sponsorships are vital," Winkler said. "They help us meet growing needs for food, financial assistance, and disaster recovery, while giving businesses a meaningful way to show up for this community."