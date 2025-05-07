Fort Myers Film Festival To Show Hurricane Ian Documentary May 15

A new film about Ian's strike on Sanibel Island screens May 15 at 3 p.m. in the Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center. The showing marks the first public viewing of this documentary.

On Sanibel: The Hurricane Diaries shows unedited clips from residents who stayed during the storm. Their cameras caught the moment when waves tore apart the island's only bridge to the mainland. The film tracks how people pulled together in the months that followed.

"This film is not only about Hurricane Ian. It's about the strength, ingenuity, and love that emerged after the storm. Sanibel's people rebuilt more than just buildings—they rebuilt hope," said director Laura DeBruce to Beach Talk Radio News.

DeBruce, a Sanibel resident, started shooting within days of the storm's hit. She and her husband, Jeff Blackman, made their way across broken streets by boat and bike. Not even a nasty run-in with an alligator, which left her with a broken wrist, stopped her work.

The film brings in views from those who led during the crisis, like then-mayor Holly Smith. "There was a sense of awe that the unimaginable had happened to us, but my immediate focus shifted to: how can we best respond?" Smith said.

To complete the work, DeBruce joined forces with Diana Taylor, and local camera expert Chad Hatcher helped shape hours of raw footage into the final cut.