Fort Myers’ Roberto Clemente Park Gets $1.7M Makeover To Boost Dunbar Community

A $1.7 million update to Roberto Clemente Park began earlier this year, with plans set for construction to end in late 2025. The state pitched in $1 million to make it happen.

"I think it's amazing. I think it's a good thing that they bring in a new development and redoing the park to the Dunbar community," said Albert Humphrey, a Dunbar neighbor, to WINK News.

State Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka pushed for and won the state money. Workers will build new play areas with a canopy and amphitheater.

Kenneth Walker, who lives right by the park, takes his child elsewhere now due to the upgrades needed at Roberto Clemente Park. "I have to travel across Cleveland Avenue to the zoo park downtown," said Walker.

Many folks hold the park close to their hearts. "I grew up coming to the park. When we was little, we used to have the bands come out and play for us," Walker said.