If you love going to Walt Disney World, you know it can get expensive, but if you're a Florida resident, now is the time to buy Disney tickets.

I love going to Disney, and if you ask me when the best time to visit is, I’ll probably say, “There’s never a bad time!” That said, if you want to avoid the massive crowds, I’d definitely steer clear of Spring Break and Christmas. In my experience, one of the best times to go is actually later this month. For the past few years, I’ve gone around the weekend of May 17, and it’s been amazing—minimal lines and perfect weather for walking around the parks all day. Of course, I can’t promise it’ll be the same every year, but that’s how it’s been for me. This time, I’m going a little later, the weekend of May 30, and I'm hoping I'll luck out yet again. But if you're looking to save some money, if you're a Florida resident, now is the time to buy Disney tickets.

If You’re A Florida Resident, Now Is The Time To Buy Disney Tickets

Being a Florida resident definitely has its perks if you're a Florida resident. And Disney just announced an insanely good deal when it comes to buying tickets to Walt Disney World. The 4-day Summer Magic Ticket is now available for $240. That's only $60 per day! I've already told my family we all need to get this because of what a great savings it is. There are also 2-day tickets for $210 ($105/day) and 3-day tickets for $225 ($75/day). These tickets can be used from May 18-September 27 with no blockout dates, with an advance park reservation. If you like going to Disney, I feel like this is something you can't pass up.

There are some fun add-on's too. You can add the Park Hopper option for $40 more per ticket, the Water Park and Sports option for $35 more per ticket, or the Park Hopper Plus option for $53 more per ticket.