Lee Schools Open Health Center, Launch Summer Pre-K Program

A new Student and Community Health Center has opened its doors at Franklin Park Elementary. United Way and Lee Health joined forces with the school district to bring medical services to students and nearby residents.

"Through the partnership, we provide comprehensive services that help meet the physical, mental and emotional needs of our students-ensuring they have the support they need to thrive," said Debbie Jordan, a member of the Lee County School Board, to Captiva Sanibel.

The new health facility marks the district's first step into community-based schooling. Medical staff serve both the student body and local families who need care.

Summer pre-K registration has started for children turning 5 before Sept. 1. The eight-week program will run at two sites from June 9 through July 31.

Classes take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Michigan Avenue's Early Childhood Learning Center and Homestead Road's G. Weaver Hipps Early Learning Center. Certified instructors teach social skills and school readiness in small groups.

To start the process, families must apply for a VPK voucher from the Early Learning Coalition. Required documents include the voucher, kindergarten enrollment proof, birth certificate, and address verification.