Myles Smith Put in 15 Years of Hard Work Before Social Media Success

British singer-songwriter Myles Smith has gone from performing at open mic nights when he was 12 years old to becoming an internationally recognized artist in the music world at record speed. Myles' first single, "Stargazing," was released May 10, 2024, on Sony Music. The track demonstrates his folk-pop sensibility and sincere lyrics. The song is inspired by a sunset in Malibu and presents the idea of our loved ones being with us always, but we are just not constantly aware of this. The song was co-written by Jesse Fink and produced by Peter Fenn.

"Stargazing" achieved international success, reaching number 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number one on Pop Airplay; and it was also charted in the top ten in the UK, Canada, Belgium, Germany, and Austria. The song went viral due in part to over 259,000 TikTok videos that utilized the sound, demonstrating an intelligent decision for Smith to use social media to connect with their audience.

Smith was awarded the title of TikTok's Breakthrough Artist of the Year in December 2024 for his viral success on the video-pausing app and his musical success. Smith's rise in the entertainment world has been rapid-fire and occasionally jarring, although the actor has been smart to make career strides toward establishing longevity.

He shared: "So many decisions that I've made have been because I didn't want it to be one song and done, or one song followed by capitalizing with every single opportunity to make money. I've made some really bad financial decisions and turned down really great opportunities because I don't want to just disappear overnight."