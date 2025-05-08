Lee County’s Naked Florida Man Needs a New Hobby—With Pants

Look, I’ll admit it. I’m a grown man who collects action figures. Superman, Batman, old-school Super Powers stuff—I love it all. My friends roast me for it, but hey, at least my hobbies don’t involve running around neighborhoods butt-naked like some Florida lunatic. Yeah, I’m talking about the naked Florida man again. He’s back—and more exposed than ever.

According to Gulf Coast News, 30-year-old Genero Rosciti was arrested again this week after residents in St. James City caught him on camera strutting his birthday suit all over the Pine Island Cove neighborhood. We’re talking pool-hopping, lawn-chair lounging, lanai-squatting—all while fully nude. This wasn’t a one-time streak. Nope. This dude made naked creeping his thing. Like it was his favorite sport. Naked Florida man, ladies and gentlemen. Florida’s least popular action figure.

Now, I don’t want to judge anybody's hobbies... okay, wait—yes I do. Because if your hobby involves showing strangers your meat and potatoes while trespassing on private property, it’s time to reevaluate your life. The sheriff called him a straight-up creep. Deputies said he resisted arrest, shoved a neighbor, and had some drugs on him, too. Let’s be real—this guy wasn’t just looking for a tan. He was on a whole Florida adventure with no pants and no purpose.

Not The First Time:

And get this—he’s done this before. The same naked Florida man was arrested last November in Iona for trespassing while nude. He also got busted in Montana back in 2017 for indecent exposure. I don’t know what kind of rewards program he’s trying to get on, but it needs to be canceled. Immediately.

I’ve got an idea for you, naked Florida man—try bowling. Join a book club. Maybe even pickleball (just keep your pickle covered). There are so many ways to spend your free time that don’t involve scaring the neighborhood and getting tackled by angry residents.