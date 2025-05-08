Star Chefs Join Forces for $189 French-Indian Feast at Naples Restaurant

Two master chefs will mix French and South Indian cooking at Sails Restaurant in Naples special culinary event. The May 21 dinner costs $189 per person, with seven courses that blend distinct cooking styles.

The event starts at 6 p.m. as part of Sails' Chef Collaborative Series. Diners can add wine pairings for an additional $125.

Chef Holuss brings skills from his decade at the three-Michelin-starred The Waterside Inn. His French methods will mix with Chef Syed's South Indian cooking.

Syed's skills shone when he won against Bobby Flay in 2018 on TV. He's also cooked on Guy's Grocery Games and Cutthroat Kitchen on Food Network.

His talent caught the White House's eye. They picked him as guest chef for the 2022 Eid al-Fitr feast, which marks Ramadan's end. Last year, he cooked for Vice President Harris at the Naval Observatory.