NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez is officially returning to host the American Music Awards. Yes, J.Lo is stepping back into the AMA spotlight, and if her past performances are any indication, we’re in for a night of music, and maybe a costume change per commercial break.

Jennifer Lopez to Host the AMAs

Billboard reported that the “Jenny from the Block” singer is set to host and perform during this year’s AMAs. The show will be held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. This will be her second time hosting the show after doing so in 2015. She opened the show with “Waiting for Tonight” and a dance medley of other hits.

Jay Penske, CEO of Dick Clark Productions said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez back to host the American Music Awards. Jennifer’s incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show. We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick off celebration of summer.”

Tickets for the show are now available on Ticketmaster, and fan voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com or via Instagram until May 15, 11:59 p.m. PT. For more details on how to vote, click here.

Here are the nominees for some of the major categories.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé COWBOY CARTER

Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli xcx BRAT

Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us

Future & Metro Boomin WE DON’T TRUST YOU

Kendrick Lamar GNX

Post Malone F-1 Trillion

Sabrina Carpenter Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department

SONG OF THE YEAR

Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”

Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan “Good Luck, Babe!”

Hozier “Too Sweet”

Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”

Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”

Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Teddy Swims “Lose Control”

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Luther”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”

Marshmello & Kane Brown “Miles on It”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars “APT.”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone “Fortnight”

SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Chappell Roan “HOT TO GO!”

Djo “End of Beginning”

Doechii “Anxiety”

Lola Young “Messy”

Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Tommy Richman “Million Dollar Baby”

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Billie Eilish

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”

KAROL G “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”

Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”