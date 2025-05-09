Jennifer Lopez Back to Host the American Music Awards
Jennifer Lopez is officially returning to host the American Music Awards. Yes, J.Lo is stepping back into the AMA spotlight, and if her past performances are any indication, we’re in for a night of music, and maybe a costume change per commercial break.
Jennifer Lopez to Host the AMAs
Billboard reported that the “Jenny from the Block” singer is set to host and perform during this year’s AMAs. The show will be held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. This will be her second time hosting the show after doing so in 2015. She opened the show with “Waiting for Tonight” and a dance medley of other hits.
Jay Penske, CEO of Dick Clark Productions said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez back to host the American Music Awards. Jennifer’s incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show. We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick off celebration of summer.”
Tickets for the show are now available on Ticketmaster, and fan voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com or via Instagram until May 15, 11:59 p.m. PT. For more details on how to vote, click here.
Here are the nominees for some of the major categories.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tommy Richman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé COWBOY CARTER
Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli xcx BRAT
Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us
Future & Metro Boomin WE DON’T TRUST YOU
Kendrick Lamar GNX
Post Malone F-1 Trillion
Sabrina Carpenter Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department
SONG OF THE YEAR
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan “Good Luck, Babe!”
Hozier “Too Sweet”
Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Luther”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
Marshmello & Kane Brown “Miles on It”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars “APT.”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone “Fortnight”
SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Chappell Roan “HOT TO GO!”
Djo “End of Beginning”
Doechii “Anxiety”
Lola Young “Messy”
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Tommy Richman “Million Dollar Baby”
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Billie Eilish
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
KAROL G “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
The American Music Awards is set to air live on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, on CBS, and available via streaming on Paramount+.