Jennifer Lopez Back to Host the American Music Awards

Yvette Delacruz
Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is officially returning to host the American Music Awards. Yes, J.Lo is stepping back into the AMA spotlight, and if her past performances are any indication, we’re in for a night of music, and maybe a costume change per commercial break. 

Jennifer Lopez to Host the AMAs 

Billboard reported that the “Jenny from the Block” singer is set to host and perform during this year’s AMAs. The show will be held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. This will be her second time hosting the show after doing so in 2015. She opened the show with “Waiting for Tonight” and a dance medley of other hits. 

Jay Penske, CEO of Dick Clark Productions said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez back to host the American Music Awards. Jennifer’s incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show.  We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick off celebration of summer.” 

Tickets for the show are now available on Ticketmaster, and fan voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com or via Instagram until May 15, 11:59 p.m. PT. For more details on how to vote, click here.  

Here are the nominees for some of the major categories. 

ARTIST OF THE YEAR 
Ariana Grande 
Billie Eilish 
Chappell Roan 
Kendrick Lamar 
Morgan Wallen 
Post Malone 
Sabrina Carpenter 
SZA 
Taylor Swift 
Zach Bryan 

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR 
Benson Boone 
Chappell Roan 
Gracie Abrams 
Shaboozey 
Teddy Swims 
Tommy Richman 

ALBUM OF THE YEAR 
Beyoncé COWBOY CARTER 
Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT 
Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess 
Charli xcx BRAT 
Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us 
Future & Metro Boomin WE DON’T TRUST YOU 
Kendrick Lamar GNX 
Post Malone F-1 Trillion 
Sabrina Carpenter Short n’ Sweet 
Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department 

SONG OF THE YEAR 
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things” 
Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather” 
Chappell Roan “Good Luck, Babe!” 
Hozier “Too Sweet” 
Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” 
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile” 
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help” 
Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso” 
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” 
Teddy Swims “Lose Control” 

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR 
Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Luther” 
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile” 
Marshmello & Kane Brown “Miles on It” 
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help” 
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars “APT.” 
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone “Fortnight” 

SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR 
Chappell Roan “HOT TO GO!” 
Djo “End of Beginning” 
Doechii “Anxiety” 
Lola Young “Messy” 
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” 
Tommy Richman “Million Dollar Baby” 

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST 
Billie Eilish 
Luke Combs 
Morgan Wallen 
Taylor Swift 
Zach Bryan 

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO 
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things” 
KAROL G “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” 
Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” 
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile” 
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” 

The American Music Awards is set to air live on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, on CBS, and available via streaming on Paramount+. 

