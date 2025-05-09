Versace Picks Sabrina Carpenter to Lead 2024 La Vacanza Campaign

Versace has revealed the La Vacanza 2025 campaign, which features GRAMMY-winning recording artist Sabrina Carpenter as the new face of Versace's Tag handbag collection. This is Carpenter's second campaign with Versace after appearing in the Biggie eyewear collection in 2024. The La Vacanza 2025 campaign shows Carpenter, photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, next to a pool, and is designed to evoke the vacation-ready style of the collection.

The La Vacanza 2025 campaign highlights the Tag Bowling Shoulder Bag, which was launched in November 2024, in 11 colors (black, gold, green, and many more). The bag is made from ultra-soft Nappa leather with metal Versace lettering and a removable leather tag with Medusa hardware.

Carpenter expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "I have always felt empowered when wearing Versace. That is what Versace means to me; amazing clothes which empower individuals to express themself in so many different ways. This La Vacanza collection is exactly that and feels so free and exciting to wear."

Versace hosted a rooftop event at The Twenty Two in New York City to celebrate the launch on May 4. The gathering, part of the lead-up to the Met Gala, featured prominent guests such as Anne Hathaway, Ariana DeBose, Laura Harrier, Lorenzo Posocco, and Sabrina Carpenter, who sported a classic Versace safety-pin dress.