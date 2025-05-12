I love going to theme parks, but my stomach can't quite handle rides like it used to. With Epic Universe opening in less than 2 weeks, here are 4 rides you can enjoy without triggering motion sickness.

When I was younger, I lived near a Six Flags and it was always a goal to go on as many rides as possible. Now, as much as I enjoy going to theme parks, going on rides I have to be a little more careful with. As I've gotten older, first it started with spinning rides that I couldn't do, then to any screen rides and now coasters too. Such a drag. But I find that most parks with a variety of rides, there are still those I can enjoy. Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure have a bunch, and I have the best time whenever I'm there. I got to check out Epic Universe ahead of opening day May 22 and here are 4 rides you can enjoy for a more low-key good time.

4 Rides At Epic Universe You Can Enjoy Without Triggering Motion Sickness

Yoshi's Adventure- Super Nintendo World

This will be the most gentle ride in the park. It's a slow-moving ride through the Mushroom Kingdom that has some really cute scenes and is also interactive. Perfect for families looking for a relaxing ride on a Yoshi.

Constellation Carousel- Celestial Park

I really loved this carousel. It's so whimsical with different celestial creatures that you can ride on the backs of. It's really a beautiful ride, looks so cool lit up at night, and good for all ages.

Fyre Drill- How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk

Fyre Drill is an interactive viking-style boat ride where you can sit or stand shooting water blasters at different targets. The side I sat on didn't get too wet, but those on the other side got soaked, so it's luck of the draw. There aren't any drops or high speeds, so it's calm and fun.

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge- Super Nintendo World

As someone who gets severe motion sickness, I didn't think this ride was too bad at all. I have heard reports from others, however, that it wasn't so kind to them. You get AR googles that snap on and off your visor and I did take them off at two spots where I felt a little queasy, but the ride with or without them, is a great time. It's like you're inside Mario Kart, so if you like the game, you'll love the ride.