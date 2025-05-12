Cape Coral Gives Green Light to $12M Sports Complex Design for Oasis Charter School

City leaders in Cape Coral struck a $1.3 million deal with Avalon Engineering Inc. to create plans for a $12 million sports hub at Oasis Charter School. The site will feature football areas, baseball spaces, and a running track on nearly 10 acres.

"The design that they've sent us we love. It's going to change the whole dynamic of the school," said Athletic Director Michael O'Brien to Gulfshore Business.

Since opening in 2009, Oasis High School now has 23 athletic teams. The sports center will serve over 3,450 students across all four charter schools.

Council member Laurie Lehmann explained how the facility will be paid for: "Basically, the city is paying for it, but after it's complete and gets underway, the Oasis Charter School will be paying the city back," she said to Gulfshore Business.