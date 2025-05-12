ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Fort Myers Battles $815,000 Legal Challenge Over Storm-Damaged Statue Fixes

Four contractors won bids totaling $91,000 to fix Fort Myers’ historic Rachel at the Well statue. A competing firm struck back with a lawsuit after its bid failed. The city picked its…

Rebecca Allen
Chris Tilley Photography

Four contractors won bids totaling $91,000 to fix Fort Myers' historic Rachel at the Well statue. A competing firm struck back with a lawsuit after its bid failed.

The city picked its winners on May 5, weeks after Neubert Construction Services sued in March. Their legal action tried to block the city's split-contract approach to fixing the 1926 monument, which Hurricane Ian left in pieces.

"The city is attempting to obviate the purpose of the lawsuit and award the work to other contractors in a piecemeal fashion to make this case moot," stated Neubert's emergency injunction request to News-Press.

Ian's winds struck in late September 2022, knocking down fences and splitting the Grecian maiden. Workers wrapped up the first round of restoration in April.

While Circuit Judge James Shenko wouldn't stop work right away, Assistant City Attorney Travis Cary warned council members that courts might still pause repairs during the case.

Instead of seeking cash, the lawsuit focuses on Neubert's right to fight the rejected bid. The firm insists they filed their challenge within the city's time limits.

Fort Myershurricane ian
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Summer is the perfect time for a road trip, and thankfully, the United States is packed with fantastic roads with scenic views that make for a great summer trip.
Local NewsThe Top Florida Summer Road TripAnne Erickson
Naked Florida man arrested in Lee County after creeping through neighborhoods and proving once again he needs pants and a new hobby.
Local NewsLee County’s Naked Florida Man Needs a New Hobby—With PantsBudman
Best City to Find a Tech Job in Florida
Local NewsBest City to Find a Tech Job in FloridaAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect