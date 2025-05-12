Fort Myers Battles $815,000 Legal Challenge Over Storm-Damaged Statue Fixes

Four contractors won bids totaling $91,000 to fix Fort Myers' historic Rachel at the Well statue. A competing firm struck back with a lawsuit after its bid failed.

The city picked its winners on May 5, weeks after Neubert Construction Services sued in March. Their legal action tried to block the city's split-contract approach to fixing the 1926 monument, which Hurricane Ian left in pieces.

"The city is attempting to obviate the purpose of the lawsuit and award the work to other contractors in a piecemeal fashion to make this case moot," stated Neubert's emergency injunction request to News-Press.

Ian's winds struck in late September 2022, knocking down fences and splitting the Grecian maiden. Workers wrapped up the first round of restoration in April.

While Circuit Judge James Shenko wouldn't stop work right away, Assistant City Attorney Travis Cary warned council members that courts might still pause repairs during the case.