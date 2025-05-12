Meatloaf Monday: The Secret to Starting Your Week Off Right

Meatloaf for the win! Let’s be real—nobody likes Mondays. They sneak up on you right when you’re starting to enjoy the weekend. One second you’re chilling on a Sunday afternoon, and the next thing you know, boom—Monday. It's the least favorite day of the week for pretty much everyone. But what if I told you there was a way to actually look forward to Mondays? I think I found the answer. And that answer is… meatloaf.

Yeah, you heard me right. Meatloaf.

Now, I used to think nobody—and I mean nobody—could make a meatloaf better than my mama. Her meatloaf was legendary in our house. Moist, packed with flavor, and always topped with that perfect layer of ketchup. But then, something wild happened. I found that my favorite restaurant in North Fort Myers that just might give my mom’s recipe a run for its money. It's called Brooke's—most people know it for their sissy nugs (which are fire, by the way). But the hidden gem? That meatloaf.

Absolutely Marvelous:

I had heard whispers about it. People saying things like “best in town” and “life-changing.” So naturally, I had to check it out. And let me tell you, I wasn’t disappointed. Right there on the menu: meatloaf served with mashed potatoes so fluffy they feel like clouds, green beans done just right, and a dinner roll. But I’m a cornbread kind of guy, so I swapped it out. Best decision I made all week.

The meatloaf came out steaming hot, topped with thick, rich brown gravy. It was everything I hoped it would be—juicy, packed with flavor, and made with serious love. You can tell when a place doesn’t cut corners, and Brooks definitely doesn't. The portion size? Perfect. Not too much, not too little. Just enough to leave me full and happy.

Now, instead of dreading Mondays, I’m pumped. Sunday night hits, and I’m not groaning about the week ahead—I’m hyped for Meatloaf Monday. It’s my new tradition, and honestly, it makes Monday feel like a little win. So if you want to stop hating the start of the week, do yourself a favor. Get some meatloaf in your life.

Meatloaf Mondays. Make it a thing.