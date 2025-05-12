ContestsEvents
Naples City Council Caught in Legal Fight Over Pride Event Location Rules

A 5-2 vote by Naples officials forced a planned drag show indoors with adult-only rules. This sparked quick action from Naples Pride and the ACLU, who filed suit against the…

A 5-2 vote by Naples officials forced a planned drag show indoors with adult-only rules. This sparked quick action from Naples Pride and the ACLU, who filed suit against the city.

Three local parents got backup from Liberty Counsel to support moving the June festival away from the kids' play zone at Cambier Park. The case has split the community.

"Liberty Counsel is intervening in this case to give parents who wish to protect their children from obscene drag performances a fuller defense on the legal and constitutional issues left unspoken by the city of Naples," said Mat Staver, Liberty Counsel founder and chairman, to Florida's Voice.

City officials told the federal court that special rules apply at Cambier Park. Outside, protesters lined the streets with signs backing free expression.

The legal papers cite Florida's Protection of Children Act of 2023, which blocks open-air drag shows near kids. A judge paused this law for one group, but appeals continue.

Erika Donalds spoke up at a recent meeting, pushing back against the lawsuit. "I'm very concerned about this issue, and I really appreciate what you all have done so far in taking the position that you did to ensure that the drag show would be indoors."

The city stayed quiet about content and First Amendment claims. But Liberty Counsel argued these shows get less free speech protection, mainly near children.

Naples Pride wants the court to strike down both venue and age rules. They claim these limits block their access to public areas unfairly.

