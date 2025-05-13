ContestsEvents
Cape Coral Leaders Want New I-75 Exit as City Hits 200,000 Residents

Local officials seek state funding for a new I-75 exit to connect Del Prado Boulevard with the interstate. The plan aims to cut traffic and add an escape route during…

Rebecca Allen
Directional signs along US Interstate I-75 in Florida
Local officials seek state funding for a new I-75 exit to connect Del Prado Boulevard with the interstate. The plan aims to cut traffic and add an escape route during storms as the population swells.

"One of the things we advocate legislatively annually is for this, and we're hoping that we're getting closer as our community continues to grow," said city council member Jennifer Nelson-Lastra to Fox 4 News.

The planned exit would slice through North Fort Myers, creating a direct path from I-75 to Del Prado Boulevard. With the area now home to more than 200,000 people, officials stress the urgent need for this connection.

Donald Scott, Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization Director, points to major hurdles ahead. "If all the money was available, you still talk about 10 or 12 years out, and all the money's not available," said Scott to Gulf Coast News.

The idea dates back to 1989. Based on 2006 blueprints, the Del Prado stretch would extend next to Prairie Pines. State transport officials, county leaders, and city planners continue weighing options to turn this vision into reality.

Locals back the proposal. "We have to drive all the way to Bonita, and we have to go all the way north too, so that's really good," said Yasmani, who lives near Del Prado Boulevard.

The project lacks funding at present. While officials tout its benefits for storm getaways and daily commutes, they'll see final designs this December.

