Naples Restaurant Owners Expand With Two New Spots

Starting with zero bank support, restaurateurs Corinne Ryan and Veljko Pavicevic sold what they owned to start Sails Restaurant in 2018.

"We saw an opportunity in the market where there was a population that greatly appreciates excellence," said Ryan to the Business Observer. “And we felt that with our grounding in luxury hospitality, we saw an opening for that here in Naples.”

In April 2020, they bought a $2 million site at 2380 Vanderbilt Beach Road to establish Butcher Private. Rather than open a burger spot, they created Butcher Private, where members network with other business minds. The exclusive club draws professionals seeking meaningful connections.

When COVID hit, they kept staff working by cooking for medical teams. As Florida eased rules on takeout drinks, they quickly switched to wine sales.

"We started an internal call center and followed up on all of our regulars, and within a week we started selling an extremely high volume of wine," Pavicevic said.

Quality staff drives their success. "What changed our business is when we stopped hiring and started recruiting," Pavicevic said. They pick workers who match their drive for top service.