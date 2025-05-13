ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Shaking, Sweating, and Surviving: My First Pure Barre Experience

I love trying new workouts and last night I had my first Pure Barre experience in Fort Myers.

Marija
Shaking, Sweating, and Surviving: My First Pure Barre Experience
Marija/BBGI

I love trying new workouts and last night I had my first Pure Barre experience in Fort Myers.

Over the last year, I've been a health journey losing a substantial amount of weight and getting really into fitness. I've always worked out, but never on a really consistent basis, needing to find something I could really get into. I did start doing hot yoga and hot Pilates over the last several months and really enjoy it. But I also keep an eye on the gym schedule and like to try new classes whenever they pop up. But after going down the rabbit hole on TikTok, I was influenced to branch out and try Pure Barre.

What is Pure Barre?

If you don't know what Pure Barre is, it's a combination of ballet, Pilates and strength training in a low-impact, high-intensity format. At first, the small movements and 2 pound weights seem deceptively simple, but within minutes, the burning sensation kicks in, especially in your thighs, glutes and core. And boy am I feeling it today in muscles that I didn't even know existed.

I have to say this workout was extremely humbling. As someone who does work out regularly now, my legs were shaking in ways I haven't seen in a long time, if ever. But Ilana, the instructor I had last night, was so motivating and didn't seem to mind if I had to take a little breather, which admittedly was more than just a few times. But I have to say, when I left at the end of class and even today, while my muscles are a little sore, I felt so accomplished and love that I decided to try something new. I definitely want to go back again.

In Southwest Florida, Pure Barre has locations in Fort Myers, Estero and Naples. If you want to give it a try yourself, your first class is complimentary and you can find more info here

If you have a workout you love, I'd love to try it. Let me know on Instagram @marijaonair

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 25: Sundance goers attend Pure Barre Hosts Pop-up Studio - Day 3 - 2015 Park City on January 25, 2015 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Lily Lawrence/Getty Images for Pure Barre)

Fort Myerspure barreWorkout
MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
Related Stories
AMC Cuts Ticket Prices in Half for Wednesday Showings This Summer
Local NewsAMC Cuts Ticket Prices in Half for Wednesday Showings This SummerJosh Faiola
28-Foot Cape Coral Statue Gets $44,000 Makeover After Hurricane Damage
Local News28-Foot Cape Coral Statue Gets $44,000 Makeover After Hurricane DamageRebecca Allen
Florida Resort Teams up With Autism Group To Make Beach Stays More Welcoming
Local NewsFlorida Resort Teams up With Autism Group To Make Beach Stays More WelcomingRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect