Shaking, Sweating, and Surviving: My First Pure Barre Experience

I love trying new workouts and last night I had my first Pure Barre experience in Fort Myers.

Over the last year, I've been a health journey losing a substantial amount of weight and getting really into fitness. I've always worked out, but never on a really consistent basis, needing to find something I could really get into. I did start doing hot yoga and hot Pilates over the last several months and really enjoy it. But I also keep an eye on the gym schedule and like to try new classes whenever they pop up. But after going down the rabbit hole on TikTok, I was influenced to branch out and try Pure Barre.

What is Pure Barre?

If you don't know what Pure Barre is, it's a combination of ballet, Pilates and strength training in a low-impact, high-intensity format. At first, the small movements and 2 pound weights seem deceptively simple, but within minutes, the burning sensation kicks in, especially in your thighs, glutes and core. And boy am I feeling it today in muscles that I didn't even know existed.

I have to say this workout was extremely humbling. As someone who does work out regularly now, my legs were shaking in ways I haven't seen in a long time, if ever. But Ilana, the instructor I had last night, was so motivating and didn't seem to mind if I had to take a little breather, which admittedly was more than just a few times. But I have to say, when I left at the end of class and even today, while my muscles are a little sore, I felt so accomplished and love that I decided to try something new. I definitely want to go back again.

In Southwest Florida, Pure Barre has locations in Fort Myers, Estero and Naples. If you want to give it a try yourself, your first class is complimentary and you can find more info here

If you have a workout you love, I'd love to try it. Let me know on Instagram @marijaonair