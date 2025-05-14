Summer is the season when movie theaters come alive with some of the biggest releases of the year and there are 5 movies I'm really excited to see.

Here in Fort Myers, we all know that summer is hot. So as much as I love being outside and doing outdoor activities, getting in the AC is a nice break. And summer is known to be the season that a lot of the most anticipated films of the year hit the big screen. With school out, taking kids to the movies is a good way to keep them entertained too. This year will see some blockbuster hits, sequels and some live-action adaptations. And there are 5 movies in particular that I'm most excited to see.

5 Movies I'm Excited To See This Summer

I have to admit that I'm more of a TV girl than a movie girl when it comes to watching things at home. But I love going to the theater. Watching a movie on the big screen with that loud volume surrounding you is such an experience. Plus I love being forced to be away from my phone for an hour. It's such a nice break to just get totally immersed in what you're watching. And I'm excited about 5 movies that are due out this summer.

Hurry Up Tomorrow

This movie hits theaters this Friday, May 16 and features The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. The cast is incredible and the story is about a musician who gets pulled into a nightmare by a stranger. I will take a good psychological thriller any day and it being a companion piece to The Weeknd's new album, yes please!

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

This new Tom Cruise flick hits theaters May 23. I will never not get excited for a new Mission Impossible movie, and the fact that Tom Cruise still does his own stunts is downright impressive.

Ballerina

The John Wick franchise is one of my favorites. This spin-off is set between Chapters 3 and 4 and does feature characters from previous John Wick films, including John Wick himself. These movies are so action packed so I'm excited for a new one. Plus, I'm a fan of Ana de Armas, so I'm excited to see her in this role as a ballerina training to be an assassin.

How To Train Your Dragon

This live adaptation of the animated movie hits theaters June 13. I got to go to Epic Universe last month for a media preview and especially after seeing Isle of Berk and the amazing stage show, The Untrainable Dragon, I'm looking forward to this movie. Plus, the visuals look absolutely incredible.

Jurassic World Rebirth