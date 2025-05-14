Lee County Plans $40M Rebuild of Historic Bonita Springs School

Lee County will spend $40 million to rebuild Bonita Springs Elementary after Hurricane Ian's destruction. Plans call for a 16-foot wall that mirrors the school's 1921 entrance, which is recognized on the National Register of Historic Places.

At the May 12, 2025, meeting, officials struck a deal balancing modern needs with historic preservation. The project will bring a new lunch hall and extra learning spaces.

"We can strive to create a legacy that respects our past while nurturing the potential of future generations," said City Councilmember Nigel Fullick in a news release to WGCU.