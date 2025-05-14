Lee County Plans $40M Rebuild of Historic Bonita Springs School
Lee County will spend $40 million to rebuild Bonita Springs Elementary after Hurricane Ian's destruction. Plans call for a 16-foot wall that mirrors the school's 1921 entrance, which is recognized on the National Register of Historic Places.
At the May 12, 2025, meeting, officials struck a deal balancing modern needs with historic preservation. The project will bring a new lunch hall and extra learning spaces.
"We can strive to create a legacy that respects our past while nurturing the potential of future generations," said City Councilmember Nigel Fullick in a news release to WGCU.
Since Hurricane Ian struck, kids have squeezed into makeshift classrooms. If June's board vote passes, students could walk into their new school by August 2027.