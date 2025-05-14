Mom and Pop Restaurant Owners Put In Long Hours To Keep Family Businesses Going

Small restaurant owners across Charlotte County work dawn to dusk, cooking meals and serving customers. Their hands-on approach helps them compete with big restaurant chains in Florida.

"It was time for a new chapter," said Christina Runge, co-owner of Kahwa Coffee Roasters, to The Daily Sun. "We started this adventure over two years ago, buying into a franchise that Kahwa's creators have to personally select you for. We were beyond scared and knew this was a huge chance."

The coffee shop takes up most of the Runges' time. Christina runs daily tasks while Ryan switched careers from law enforcement. Starting up wasn't easy. Storms and slow paperwork pushed the Runges' plans back 12 months. Their April 7 opening drew record crowds to Kahwa. Visit Kahwa Coffee at 19580 Cochran Boulevard, open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

At Koi Sushi & Grill, Ming and Julie Huang work nonstop in their 70-seat eatery. After years in kitchens across New York and Florida, they've stepped out on their own. Koi Sushi & Grill is located at 1825 Tamiami Trail, and is open Tuesday through Sunday, with extended weekend hours.

Other family-run restaurants also emphasize community involvement and family participation. Three generations keep the Celtic Ray Public House running — Kevin and Laura work with their son Max Doyle. Will and Rosalie Levi's kids now run Nino's Bakery & Cafe, carrying on their parents' work.