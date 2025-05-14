ContestsEvents
New Superman Trailer: Heart, Action, and One Good Dog

I haven’t been this hyped since I thought I spotted Superman at the mall—it was just a guy in a red hoodie, but still…

Superman gets rescued by his dog, healed by cape-wearing robots, and then fights a giant kaiju in new trailer.
Up, up, and away! The brand new Superman trailer just dropped today, and if you’re like me—a full-on Superman lunatic who named their kid after Supergirl—then you know this is a BIG DEAL. I barely slept last night knowing it was coming. I mean, come on. James Gunn + Superman? I’ve already bought my ticket (okay, maybe like five).

The trailer kicks off with a bang: Superman’s under fire. Not just literally—but from the public, the government, and even the people who used to root for him. There’s a tense interview between Lois Lane and Clark where things get real, and you can feel the strain between them. She’s not just his girlfriend anymore—she’s questioning who he is and why he does what he does.

Then boom—Lex Luthor shows up, played by Nicholas Hoult, and yep, he looks like serious trouble. But just when things start looking really rough for Supes, in comes the true hero of the trailer…

Krypto the Superdog:

Yes, that’s right. A flying Kryptonian dog literally saves Superman. And he looks adorable doing it. James Gunn said he based Krypto on his own dog (who’s apparently a “very bad dog”), but trust me, fans are gonna LOVE him. My daughter already screamed “LOOK HOW CUTE!” when she saw him. But he’s not just cute—he’s powerful, loyal, and absolutely going to be a crowd favorite.

The new Superman trailer closes with the man of steel caught between two worlds—his Kryptonian past and his life on Earth. He’s not sure who he is anymore. But one thing’s for sure: he’s about to find out, and we’re going to be there for every second of it.

Sure, some Snyder fans still want Cavill back. I get it. But give this Superman a chance to fly. I think we’re in for something really special

Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
