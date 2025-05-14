Pop-Tarts Rolls Out Ice Cream Sandwiches with Walmart Exclusive

Pop-Tarts is jumping into frozen treats across the country, kicking things off with a Walmart exclusive this month.

After ruling breakfast for 60 years, the brand is stepping into ice cream territory. Three sandwich flavors are hitting freezers first: Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Frosted Strawberry, and Frosted Chocolate Fudge. It's their biggest change since the toaster pastries showed up in 1964.

The ice cream lineup gives a nod to its roots. Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Strawberry - two of the original four flavors from the 60s - take the spotlight. The pint options bring these favorites back while mixing things up with S'mores.

Walmart gets first shot at selling the sandwiches. The pints will pop up in other stores throughout summer. This rollout follows the usual snack launch playbook, where Walmart typically gets early access.

Each frozen treat blends breakfast and dessert cravings. The pints mix pastry pieces and swirled flavors through creamy ice cream. The sandwiches wrap ice cream between crunchy layers inspired by the classic pastry.

This breakfast-dessert mashup fits right into the brand's story. Though made for breakfast, the pastries quickly became snacks for any time of day. Old TV commercials even suggested wild ways to eat them - from whipped cream toppings to ice cream pairings.