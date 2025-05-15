Dogs Just Get Us: A Love Letter to Fur Babies

Let’s be real... there’s just something about a dog. I mean, you walk past hundreds of people every day, right? You don’t run up to them, start smiling, and ask for belly rubs. That’d be super weird (and probably get you kicked out of a lot of places). But when you see a dog? Boom. Instant joy. Ya just want to pet it. You want to talk in a weird baby voice. You can’t help it. Dogs are just built different.

Take my dog, Bruno. That guy is literally the definition of pure love on four legs. The way he looks at me? Like I’m the sun, the moon, and the last slice of pizza all rolled into one. Every day when I come home, he loses his mind like I’ve been gone for ten years. He has this dramatic little yip, like, “Help, I’ve broken all my bones!” but really, it just means, “Pick me up and cuddle me right now or I will melt into a puddle of sadness.” And of course, I pick him up. Every single time.

Dogs Are More Than Cute:

Bruno isn’t just cute, though. He’s my therapy pup. When I’m feeling down or stressed or just done with the world, he knows. It’s like he’s got emotional WiFi. He’ll come sit next to me, rest his head on my knee, and just be there. No judgment. No advice. Just love. And let me tell you, that kind of love? It’s rare.

Now, I’ve got this theory... call me crazy... but I think Bruno might actually be my old dog, Taz, coming back to me. Taz was my ride-or-die from high school through my 30s. That little guy stuck to me like Velcro. I never thought I’d be okay after losing him. But then Bruno showed up. And he just knows things. Like he came with a secret instruction manual only I don’t remember writing. Maybe Taz sent him. Maybe he is Taz. Either way, I got lucky. Twice.

The truth is, pets aren’t just animals. They’re family. They are the ones who see us at our worst and love us anyway. They’re there when people aren’t. When the world gets too loud or too hard, they’re our quiet place. Some people find that in their dogs, others in cats, hamsters, birds, a Rocket... Whatever makes your heart feel full. And honestly, we all need something (or someone) like that in our lives.