Federal Judge Says Naples Pride Can Hold Outdoor Drag Show, Points to First Amendment

A federal judge blocked Naples officials' attempts to force a drag show indoors, striking down restrictions that clashed with constitutional freedoms. The ruling marks a win for free expression in the ongoing debate about public performances.

Judge John Steele's verdict cleared the path for Naples Pride's June 7 Pride Fest outdoor show at Cambier Park.

"The City's requirement of an indoor location for the drag performance, even if a good faith attempt to mitigate risk, is clearly viewpoint and content based," wrote Steele to The Advocate.

The cost of keeping people safe sparked heated debates. Security fees shot up from $1,125 in 2017 to a steep $15,520 in 2024. For this year's outdoor event, the city wanted $44,160 — nearly two-thirds of the festival's total income.

"We just hope the City Council won't bend the knee to opposition and stay the course," said Callhan Soldavini, an attorney for Naples Pride, to The Advocate. "And they affirm we are a wonderful community where hate has no home and propose fees within constitutional principles."

The judge ordered a new look at security costs. His ruling made clear that extra charges can't stem from an event's potential to stir up controversy. Last year, a similar Cape Coral event paid $7,682 for security.