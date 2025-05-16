Cape Coral Local Takes Home $1 Million Lottery Prize from Fort Myers Publix Ticket

A scratch-off ticket turned into gold for Oscar Lopez Peluszkiewiez at a Fort Myers Publix. The Cape Coral man, 58, chose to take $640,000 now instead of yearly payments from his $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular win.

Word came from the Florida Lottery on May 13. The Publix Super Market at Shops at Village Walk in Fort Myers earned $2,000 for its part in the win.

This $50 game dangles two grand prizes - each worth $1 million yearly for life. With odds at 1-in-4.50 for any win, the game scatters 234 million-dollar prizes across its tickets.

Cash prizes have hit $1.6 billion so far. Last year, these instant games pulled in three-quarters of all lottery sales in Florida.

Since its start, Florida's instant games have made millionaires of 2,350 players. Schools got a boost too - $20.09 billion went to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.