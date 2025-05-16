Social Media Star Nails Perfect First Pitch at Fort Myers Baseball Game

ContestsEvents
Josh Robinson fired a strike right down the middle at Hammond Stadium, thrilling the crowd at the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels' first-ever Social Media Night. The May 9 game drew 3,003 fans - the third-biggest turnout this year.

Known online as Omgitswicks, Robinson came prepared this time around. "I was ready this time," he told The News-Press. "My daughter was like, 'Dad, you've gotta be ready this time.' So I had to do a little bit of practice."

His online presence spans multiple platforms: 1.6 million TikTok watchers, half a million Instagram fans, 461,000 Facebook followers, and a quarter-million YouTube subscribers. His content puts a spotlight on daily life in Florida.

"A lot of times, when you get on the internet, we get a bad rap, and everyone thinks that we just do crazy things," Robinson said to WGCU. "But I just want to let people know there's a reason why we do these crazy things, and just kind of tell our story from an actual Floridian."

Robinson's path to internet stardom started during lockdown, when his teen daughter set up his accounts. Five years later, his videos catch millions of eyes each week.

Next up for Robinson? He's got his sights set on acting in films and creating a comedy show. Plus, he wants to shine light on Florida's hidden spots that tourists miss.

