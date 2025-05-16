Tate McRae’s Top Songs: Emotional Honesty and Generational Perspectives

Canadian pop star Tate McRae has rapidly risen in popularity since bursting onto the music scene as a teenager in 2017. She captured the hearts of Gen Zers around the world with her unique voice and emotional songs about love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. Now at 22, she's showing the world her generational voice. Let's take a closer look at Tate McRae's Gen Z appeal and the songs that have made her popular.

Tate McRae's Rise From Dancer to Pop Sensation

Tate McRae may seem like a fresh face, but she's actually been on our radar since 2016. She appeared on So You Think You Can Dance at just 13 years old. She placed third in the competition and impressed the nation with her technical skills and maturity.

While she made her mark as a dancer, Tate quickly became known as a singer. In 2017, her song "One Day" went viral, receiving more than 40 million video streams and 250 million audio streams. She released the song independently and went gold in her native Canada.

Tate enjoyed her first taste of mainstream success with the release of "you broke me first" in 2020. It spent 38 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, peaking at No. 17 and receiving more than 500 million streams that year. Its global success led to a worldwide publishing deal with Sony/ATV. Tate's teenage achievements set the stage for her rapid rise in the pop scene.

Tate's Songwriting With Heart

When so many critics brand pop music as superficial and overly focused on commercial success, Tate McRae's authentic songs help set her apart. She set the standard with her breakthrough single "you broke me first," about standing up to a toxic ex who tried to repair their fractured relationship. Her 2022 debut album i used to think i could fly continued to prove she was a different kind of pop artist. Its fourth single "what would you do?" had a more upbeat energy but a similar theme of claiming independence from the wrong romantic partner.

Tate isn't afraid to show emotional depth and vulnerability as she writes lyrics about her messy relationships, personal insecurities, and challenges growing up. Tate said she treats songwriting like writing diary entries, revealing her innermost thoughts without any artifice. Her willingness to share her struggles resonates with her audience of predominantly Gen Z listeners.

Connecting With Gen Z

Gen Z, made up of people born between 1997 and 2012, is more open to discussing mental health issues than older generations. One in three say they've experienced common health problems such as anxiety and depression, while 37% say they've had therapy to work through their issues. Since the members of Gen Z are so forthcoming with their own mental health issues, it's understandable that they're gravitating toward artists such as Tate who are equally transparent.

Tate followed the success of "you broke me first" with "don't be sad," an electro-pop banger that promotes expressing authentic emotions rather than hiding behind a smile. The poignant ballad "feel like shit" was an unexpected lead single from her debut album, but its honest discussion of mental health challenges in the face of heartbreak struck a chord with fans. Tate McRae also speaks out about mental health issues. She noted that she experienced burnout while writing the songs for her 2024 album So Close to What and has shared tracks she listens to when her mental health suffers.

Fans don't get clichéd love songs when they listen to Tate McRae's music. While she's currently coupled up with The Kid LAROI, Tate's top songs typically draw inspiration from the challenging relationships of her past, with singles such as "exes," "greedy," and "Revolving Door."

While she explores relationships with other people, Tate's most important relationship may be with herself. While songs from her debut album, such as "hate myself" and "she's all i wanna be," reveal insecurities and self-doubt, newer tracks from So Close to What, such as "Miss possessive" and "It's ok I'm ok," show strength and personal growth.

The Evolution of Tate McRae's Sound and Style

Tate McRae's music has evolved from the stripped-back sad girl style to bold dance-pop with fuller production. This transition has gone hand in hand with a shift in Tate's lyrical focus. As a teen popstar, Tate's emotional songwriting was an outlet as she attempted to make sense of the world and her place in it. Now in her 20s, she may not have figured everything out, but she's well on her way. Her recent lyrics reflect her confidence in her own identity and worth.

Tate's style has also evolved throughout her three albums. She burst onto the scene during the global pandemic, at a time when venues shut down and introspection made so much sense. But now the world has opened up, and Tate is relishing it. She draws on her dance background to deliver dynamic performances that have seen her compared to Britney Spears.

Tate's sound and style may have changed over the years, but her commitment to creating emotionally honest songs with substance remains constant. As long as she continues to write lyrics from the heart, her fans are sure to follow her throughout her musical journey.

Tate McRae's Impact and Place in Pop Music

Tate McRae has made a splash on the music scene, releasing 21 Billboard Hot 100 singles, including "greedy," which peaked at No. 3. She's also taken home a swag of awards, including the Juno Awards for Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Album of the Year. As her profile's grown, so has her social media following. With a loyal fanbase and a strong sense of self, Tate's future as a pop artist looks bright.

Tate McRae's Enduring Appeal