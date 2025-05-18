This Day in Top 40 History: May 18

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 12: Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)

May 18 is notable in Top 40 music history for many events that have shaped our idea of pop music and impacted the music industry. Check out these amazing hit songs and sad losses.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 18 has marked the success of songs and albums that have had a long-lasting impact on both charts and listeners:

1985: Simple Minds, a Scottish rock band, had their first and only U.S. No. 1 hit with "Don't You (Forget About Me)" from the film The Breakfast Club, marking their arrival on the U.S. music scene.

Cultural Milestones

May 18 has also been a day of significant cultural developments in the music industry:

1980: Ian Curtis, the lead singer of post-punk band Joy Division, tragically passed away at the age of 23, just before the band's first North American tour. His death had a lasting influence on the music community and led to the formation of New Order by the remaining members.

Notable Recordings and Performances

May 18 has seen some notable performances and recordings:

1988: Fleetwood Mac started a sold-out six-night run at London's Wembley Arena, reinforcing their already established position in rock history.

Industry Changes and Challenges

May 18 has also been a date when the music industry has experienced trials and losses:

1980: The Mount St. Helens eruption in Washington state disrupted entertainment events, including music festivals.

A 17-year-old fan died at a Smashing Pumpkins concert in Dublin, Ireland, when they were crushed in a mosh pit. This tragedy prompted an investigation and led to changes to improve safety practices and procedures in concert venues. 2003: Scott Weiland of the Stone Temple Pilots was arrested for drug possession, demonstrating that fame in the music business does not always come without personal battles.