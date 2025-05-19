Del Taco Denial Sends Florida Man Into Crunchy Rage

There’s not a ton of Del Tacos in Florida. So the ones we do have? Sacred. Protected. Cherished. Like the last slice of pizza at a party or the perfect fry at the bottom of the bag. Del Taco is a legend. That’s why it hurts to write this… Because some dude decided to go full villain mode on one of our beloved locations in Port Charlotte.

Now, lemme take you back. Years ago, me and my buddy Booger used to hit up Del Taco every night after work. We were young, broke, and always hungry. But Del Taco? They got us. Let our crew hang out all night. No judgment. Just tacos, burritos, and the occasional Crunchtada. We treated that place like holy ground. Cleaned up after ourselves, respected the space, and never—ever—disrespected the Del.

Which brings us to Anthony Izzo.

According to Gulf Coast News, this guy rolled into the Port Charlotte Del Taco around midnight on a Sunday. Problem was, the place was closed. Kitchen shut down. Meat put away. Game over. Izzo didn’t take the “no” well. Instead of hitting up a Waffle House or crying into a Grand Slam breakfast like a normal person, he chose violence.

Del Taco Destruction:

Employees say they heard loud popping sounds outside. One thought it might be gunshots. Turns out, it was Izzo allegedly trying to smash the drive-thru window with a pipe wrench. Like… what? He cracked the window, then sped off.

Police later tracked him to his house, where he was arrested. The damage? About $2,000. All because he couldn’t get his tacos.

Here’s the thing, man. Sometimes life tells you no. And you’ve gotta eat that “no” like a stale tortilla and move on. There’s always another meal out there. But if you attack Del Taco, you’re not just messing with a building—you’re insulting a legacy.

Never mess with the taco gods.