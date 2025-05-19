ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Del Taco Denial Sends Florida Man Into Crunchy Rage

He heard “no meat” and lost his mind. Because in Florida, when the tacos stop, the pipe wrenches come out.

Budman
A Florida man was arrested after attacking a Del Taco drive-thru window with a pipe wrench because they were closed and couldn’t serve him tacos.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

There’s not a ton of Del Tacos in Florida. So the ones we do have? Sacred. Protected. Cherished. Like the last slice of pizza at a party or the perfect fry at the bottom of the bag. Del Taco is a legend. That’s why it hurts to write this… Because some dude decided to go full villain mode on one of our beloved locations in Port Charlotte.

Now, lemme take you back. Years ago, me and my buddy Booger used to hit up Del Taco every night after work. We were young, broke, and always hungry. But Del Taco? They got us. Let our crew hang out all night. No judgment. Just tacos, burritos, and the occasional Crunchtada. We treated that place like holy ground. Cleaned up after ourselves, respected the space, and never—ever—disrespected the Del.

Which brings us to Anthony Izzo.

According to Gulf Coast News, this guy rolled into the Port Charlotte Del Taco around midnight on a Sunday. Problem was, the place was closed. Kitchen shut down. Meat put away. Game over. Izzo didn’t take the “no” well. Instead of hitting up a Waffle House or crying into a Grand Slam breakfast like a normal person, he chose violence.

Del Taco Destruction:

Employees say they heard loud popping sounds outside. One thought it might be gunshots. Turns out, it was Izzo allegedly trying to smash the drive-thru window with a pipe wrench. Like… what? He cracked the window, then sped off.

Police later tracked him to his house, where he was arrested. The damage? About $2,000. All because he couldn’t get his tacos.

Here’s the thing, man. Sometimes life tells you no. And you’ve gotta eat that “no” like a stale tortilla and move on. There’s always another meal out there. But if you attack Del Taco, you’re not just messing with a building—you’re insulting a legacy.

Never mess with the taco gods.

Especially in Florida.

crimedel tacoFlorida ManTacos
BudmanWriter
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
Related Stories
South Beach Grille Set To Make January 2026 Comeback to Fort Myers Beach
Local NewsSouth Beach Grille Set To Make January 2026 Comeback to Fort Myers BeachRebecca Allen
Florida Tops Nation in Child Drownings as Swim Schools Push Year-Round Safety
Local NewsFlorida Tops Nation in Child Drownings as Swim Schools Push Year-Round SafetyRebecca Allen
Quality Life Academy to Launch Private School for 70 Kids in Fort Myers
Local NewsQuality Life Academy to Launch Private School for 70 Kids in Fort MyersRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect