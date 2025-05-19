Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About ‘Extremely Isolating’ Motherhood and Postpartum

Jennifer Lawrence, Hollywood’s relatable queen, has always been known for her blunt, no-filter honesty. But in a recent interview, the Hunger Games star got refreshingly real about something personal: motherhood. Specifically, the part no one likes to post on social media.

Turns out, even Lawrence, who's played many film heroines, isn’t immune to the ups and downs that bringing a tiny human into the world brings.

Jennifer Lawrence on Postpartum: “It’s Extremely Isolating”

During a press conference for her upcoming film with Robert Pattinson, Die My Love, Lawrence shared her experience on becoming a first-time mother (via Variety), “As a mother, it was really hard to separate what I would do as opposed to what she would do. And it was just heartbreaking. I had just had my firstborn, and there’s not really anything like postpartum. It’s extremely isolating, which is so interesting.” She added, “When Lynne [Ramsay] moves this couple into Montana, she doesn’t have a community. She doesn’t have her people. But the truth is, extreme anxiety and extreme depression is isolating, no matter where you are. You feel like an alien.”

Filming the movie while she’s five months pregnant with her second child also helped her become a better actor: “Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It’s brutal and incredible. So not only do they go into every decision of if I’m working, where I’m working, when I’m working, they’ve taught me — I mean, I didn’t know that I could feel so much, and my job has a lot to do with emotion. It’s almost like feeling a blister or something — like, so sensitive.”

She admitted that her children also changed her “creatively” and that she recommends “having kids if you want to be an actor.”

What is the Plot of Die My Love?

Based on Ariana Harwicz's 2017 novel of the same name, the film follows a new mother, Grace (Lawrence), who develops postpartum depression and enters psychosis. Her mental health struggles affected her marriage to Jackson (Pattinson).

Critics loved the movie, especially Lawrence’s performance. Deadline also predicted the film could very well land the actress her fifth Oscar nomination.

Check out the official clip from the Cannes Festival for Die My Love below.